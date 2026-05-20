Home

Entertainment

Fact Check: No hospitalisation for Amitabh Bachchan, source confirms what actually happened

Fact Check: No hospitalisation for Amitabh Bachchan, source confirms what actually happened

Some reports recently claimed that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan had been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital due to stomach-related issues. It was also reported that he had been staying in th

Amitabh Bachchan (PC: Instagram)

Some reports recently claimed that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan had been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital due to stomach-related issues. It was also reported that he had been staying in the hospital’s VIP wing for several days and that Abhishek Bachchan had visited him there. However, sources close to the actor have dismissed these reports as false. According to ETimes, Amitabh Bachchan had visited Nanavati Hospital on Saturday only for a routine monthly check-up and returned home shortly afterwards. The source further clarified that the veteran actor is completely fine and was even seen driving from Jalsa to Janak the very next day. He is currently resting at home and there is no cause for concern.

Another source close to the Amitabh Bachchan family dismissed the reports, calling them “absolutely fake.” Meanwhile, amid the hospitalisation rumours, Bachchan shared a cryptic note on his blog at 12:19 am on Wednesday. In the post, he wrote a poetic message in Hindi, which many fans interpreted as his indirect response to the ongoing speculation. The English translation of the poem reads: “When the eagle becomes quiet, parrots begin to speak. This one and that one say, ‘Come, let us also start offering advice.’ After eating millet bread and greens, they begin talking like crows the moment food enters their mouths. One remained a reflection of brother Hill’s education; the other, a memory of Wellington.”

Reports had claimed that the actor had been admitted to the hospital for the past three days. However, this appears unlikely, as Amitabh Bachchan was seen on Sunday carrying out his regular ritual of greeting fans outside his residence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Amitabh Bachchan also shared photos on his blog, along with a heartfelt note about meeting his fans outside his home. He wrote that whenever he steps out to meet well-wishers, there is always a moment of nervousness about whether they will be there or how they will react. However, he said that the moment he hears their cheers, it fills him with energy and joy, making the experience deeply emotional and uplifting. He described it as a “loving intrusion” that brings him immense happiness and gratitude.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.