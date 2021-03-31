Mumbai: On Wednesday morning, several publications reported that Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been working together for an upcoming project. An entertainment portal claimed the report by adding an unknown source’s quotes: “ Rahul shot for an ad film with Kareena Kapoor Khan recently. Which will soon hit television screens”. However, that’s fake news. India.com got in touch with Anita Hassanandani’s husband Rohit Reddy, who runs a social media agency Eipi Media. He clarified the news and revealed that Kareena and Rahul had shot videos in two different sets. Also Read - Hoi 2021: Taimur Ali Khan is a Swagger Drenched in Colours, Poses With Yo Sign - See Pics

Rohit Reddy had shared the BTS videos of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rahul Vaidya and netizens thought the Bigg Boss contestant’s upcoming project is with Bebo. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya Kisses Disha Parmar in a Special Picture as They go Cosy And Romantic on Holi - See Pics

Watch the videos here:

In February 2021, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy Aaravv Reddy. The couple announced the news of welcoming their first child on social media. The couple never misses a chance to share adorable videos and photos of their little munchkin. It was during the lockdown period last year that Anita and Rohit announced the news of their pregnancy. They shared a quirky pregnancy announcement that later went viral.

Rahul Vaidya rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 14. He started his journey in the industry by singing reality show Indian Idol and from there he went on to lend his voice for several Bollywood hit songs. He also participated in other reality shows like Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and Jhalak Dikhlaja before participating in Bigg Boss.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.