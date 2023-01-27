Home

FACT CHECK: Ranbir Kapoor Throws Fan’s Phone After Taking Selfie, Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video

Ranbir Kapoor's video goes viral in which he is seen throwing away a fan's phone after his failed attempts at taking selfies. Now, here's what it really means as 'angry Ranbir Kapoor' trends on social media and the actor gets trolled.

FACT CHECK Ranbir Kapoor Throws Fan's Phone After Taking Selfie, Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

Ranbir Kapoor’s viral video: Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s new video is going viral on social media. And not for any right reasons though! Both the fans and the critics of the actor are upset to see him misbehaving with a fan who is seen trying to click a selfie with him. As shown in the video, a young boy clicks a selfie with Ranbir on his phone. After being dissatisfied, he tries again and again until the actor gets annoyed, takes his phone, and throws it away.

Now, netizens found Ranbir’s behaviour ‘rude’ in the video. Many fans also shared how it is very unlikely for the actor to lose his temper like that on the fans. Some other fans highlighted how he was never seen behaving with fans like that in the past.

However, after a lot of buzz on the internet, it was finally revealed that the viral clip was from one of Ranbir’s ads. The actor was apparently shooting for a phone advertisement with that young actor when someone made a video and made it go viral on the internet. It is not known if the video was deliberately made to go viral to create buzz around the brand the actor is endorsing or if it was accidentally picked by the netizens. As is, it will be a sigh of relief for the fans to know that Ranbir didn’t really misbehave with anyone. It was just a piece of good acting!