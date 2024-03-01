Home

Fact Check: Rihanna Twerks at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash, Performs on Bollywood Song?

Rihanna gave a terrific performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. However, a viral video is doing the rounds of her twerking on the stage. Here's the truth behind it.

Rihanna's video goes viral

Rihanna viral video: Pop star Rihanna is in India for her debut performance in the country. She has been roped in by the Ambanis to perform at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. While Riri, as she is popularly called, has set the stage on fire at the big Ambani bash in Jamnagar on Friday, a viral video is doing the rounds claiming to be from the same event. Here’s the truth behind the video.

The video shows Rihanna dressed in a sheer black T-shirt with thigh-high white boots. She twerks and keeps grooving to the beats of the Bollywood song ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. One can also hear the crowd cheering in the background. Everything about the video seems real except that it’s not.

Check out the viral fake video of Rihanna from Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brides Today (@bridestodayin)

The video is actually from Rihanna’s 2012 Diamonds World Tour. The international singing sensation slays with her moves on the stage and the crowd cheers for her performance. However, her fans would know that this is an old video from one of her most cherished live performances. Rihanna might have danced to some Bollywood numbers, probably with a few Bollywood stars as well – or not, but this, right here, is not her performance from the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Rihanna and her fans are excited for her maiden performance in India. The Ambanis earlier invited Beyonce Knowles and Chris Martin among other international singers to perform at their family weddings in the past. Stay tuned for all the updates on the three-day pre-wedding extravaganza happening in India this weekend.

