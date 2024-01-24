Home

Fact Check: Shah Rukh Khan Visits Ayodhya Ram Mandir With Suhana Khan? Here's The Truth

A video claiming that Shah Rukh Khan visits Ayodhya is going viral on social media. It shows the actor inside a temple with his daughter Suhana Khan and their manager Pooja Dadlani.

Mumbai: Many Bollywood stars attended the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday this week. Only 150 guests were invited to do the holy first Darshan of ‘Ram Lalla’ on the day and Shah Rukh Khan was not one of them. However, a video claiming SRK visited Ram Mandir is now going viral on social media. The video shows SRK and his daughter Suhana Khan inside a temple premises amid heavy security. Their manager, Pooja Dadlani is also seen accompanying them in the video. However, what is the truth behind the video if SRK and his family never visited the Ram temple?

The video that has been shared by a social media user has ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Shah Rukh Khan aa gaye Ayodhya’ written over it. The visuals show the superstar dressed in a white dhoti-kurta walking inside what looks like a temple. Check these visuals:

Now, if you look closely, you will realise that SRK is seen wearing a Veshti or a South Indian Dhoti for men with a matching white kurta and a white dupatta featuring a golden border. His daughter also wears a white kurta as they step inside the grand temple. The visuals are actually from SRK’s visit to a temple last year.

Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana paid a visit to the South’s famous Tirumala temple in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. The actor performed the Puja at the temple right before the release of his film ‘Jawan’ last year. The visuals which are now trending are actually from the actor’s visit to Tirumala in September 2023. It was during the same time that he also visited the famous Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Check the original video of Shah Rukh Khan visiting Tirumala:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati pic.twitter.com/KuN34HPfiv — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Not just SRK, even Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many other Bollywood A-listers were not invited to the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony that took place in Ayodhya on January 22. Those who attended the ceremony included Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Aru Govil, and Deepika Chikhlia among others.

