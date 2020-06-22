A lot of misinformation and fake news have flooded social media ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Now, a news report circulated on social media claimed that the late actor’s dog named Fudge (black Labrador) is no more. Some social media posts claimed that Fudge’s health condition was not good as he had stopped eating. A post read, “He may have realized that he has been searching for the owner for so long that his owner will never come to him again. Couldn’t stand this pain. He stopped eating! FUDGE suffered the most in Sushant’s death. #RIP #fudge Loudly crying faceLoudly crying face #sushantsinghrajpoot”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Bhojpuri Actor Akshara Singh Attends Prayer Meet of Late Actor in Patna

However, it’s fake news! A source close to Sushant Singh Rajput has rubbished all such reports and rumours doing the rounds on the internet. The reports further mentioned that not only Fudge but all four of Sushant’s dogs are fine and doing well at his Pavna house.

Fudge is definitely devastated but he is alive. The poor pet is trying to find out Sushant in every corner of the house. A few days ago, Manveer Gurjar had shared pictures of Sushant and Fudge on Twitter. In one of the photos, the black Labrador can be seen licking a phone screen which had Sushant’s photo on it.

Bro 💔 #SushanthSinghRajput koi aur naaa sahi ye to teri Value aaj bhi janta hai! 😔 pic.twitter.com/gW2vcCSh2T — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) June 17, 2020



In 2018, Sushant had shared a video of Fudge and him playing in the garden. Watch here:

“If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.”#mylove #Fudge 💫❤️

~ Kafka on the Shore#murakami pic.twitter.com/LZAURReLg7 — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 14, 2018

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his house in Mumbai’s Bandra on June 14, 2020. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.