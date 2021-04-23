Mumbai: Several media portals and social media sites have shared news of veteran Bollywood actor Tabassum’s death. On Friday, the actor herself cleared the air on death rumours and tweeted about the same. Tabassum dismissed all the death rumours and called the news fake. She tweeted: “Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon, tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein.” Also Read - FACT CHECK: Do Onions With Salt Cure Covid-19? Here's The Truth

Tabassum has tested positive for COVID-19 while she was shooting for her digital show Tabassum Talkies. She is best known for hosting the show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, on Doordarshan, and also Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon which was based on the golden era of Hindi cinema. Also Read - Does Steam Inhalation Help You In Fighting Covid-19? FACT CHECK

Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UDuDrtIiea — Tabassum (@tabassumgovil) April 23, 2021



Tabassum was seen in films like Nargis, Swarg, Maa Behen Aur Biwi, Gambler, Chameli Ki Shaadi.