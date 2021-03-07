Photographs of Bollywood King Khan Shah Rukh Khan at his parents’ grave in Delhi are doing rounds on the internet. It is being reported that the megastar has landed in Delhi and sought blessings at his parents Mir Taj Mohammad Khan and Latif Fatima’s grave. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the photo on his Instagram page on Saturday where he edited the pic with a childhood photo of SRK with his parents and wrote: “When #shahrukhkhan is in Delhi he never misses to pay respects to his late parents 🙌”. Many of his fans took to the comment section and claimed that the photo of the star is old and clicked in 2003. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Don 2 Completes 9 Years: Farhan Akhtar Shares Glimpses From The Film, Fans Demand Don 3

This is true that whenever Shah Rukh Khan comes to Delhi, he visits his tomb of Abbu-Ammi and pays tribute to them. Many got emotional on seeing Shah Rukh bowing his head in pics. SRK is seen in a white shirt and black trousers. There are a few people standing next to him while he is prostrating. Also Read - KKR VS RC IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan Along With Aryan Khan Spotted at Dubai Stands And Twitterati Can't Keep Calm

In one of the old interviews, Shah Rukh Khan had said that whenever he leaves for Delhi, he visits here as he has his heart here. “I go to meet him at his crub. People say that I have become a Mumbai person, not a Delhi one, but how can I tell them that I can never leave Delhi because my father and mother are here.” Also Read - Betaal Twitter Review: Netizens Call Shah Rukh Khan Produced Horror Show 'Intriguing' And 'Engaging'

Check out the picture here:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is making headlines for his upcoming film Pathan. The film has become tremendous because it is their first since the film Zero in the year 2018.