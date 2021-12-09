It has been reported that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding video has been leaked where the couple are seen exchanging garlands in a royal way with fireworks all over Six Senses Fort Bawara, the venue for their wedding in Rajasthan. The couple can be seen celebrating their marriage at the fort amidst a show of fireworks. However, here’s a FACT CHECK for all our readers. The video is not of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif! It seems like the clip has been taken from Ram Charan’s sister-in-law Anushpala Kamineni’s wedding. Anshula and Armaan Ebrahim married at the Domakonda Fort near Hyderabad in Telangana a few days ago.Also Read - Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal Share Official Wedding Photos That Speak of Love And Only Love

Varmala (garland ceremony) is one of the most important ceremony and is considered to be an integral part of any Hindu wedding. Varmala ritual has also been mentioned in Vedic literature books of ancient times. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Brides Who Wore Giant Nath on Their Wedding Day - See Pics

The viral video on Instagram shows bride and groom exchanging garlands. In ancient times it was believed to be the acceptance ritual by the bride and the groom for the marriage. Also Read - Katrina Kaif's First Pics as Bride: Red Sabyasachi Lehenga, Kalire, Chooda And That Big Smile!

Watch the beautiful video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)



Talking about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the couple has tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on December 9. As per the exclusive first pictures of the wedding, VicKat was seen walking hand-in-hand towards their room in Barwara fort. Vicky Kaushal was seen donning cream-coloured sherwani, while Katrina Kaif wore a red lehenga. The pair’s family members were also seen walking along with them. Check the first pics here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Congratulations to the newly married couple!

As per close sources, Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal have taken the ‘seven pheras’ on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.