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Fact Check: Was Karan Aujlas bisexual claim on social media real or fake?

Fact Check: Was Karan Aujla’s bisexual claim on social media real or fake?

A post circulating on social media has raised questions about its authenticity after making claims about Karan Aujla. The viral content has triggered debate online, but a fact check helps clarify what is real and what is not.

Karan Aujla (PC: Instagram)

A viral screenshot circulating on social media has put Punjabi singer Karan Aujla in the middle of a fresh online controversy. The image allegedly shows a post from his account where he is seen writing “I am bisexual”. As soon as the screenshot appeared, it spread rapidly across platforms and triggered a wave of reactions from fans. Some users believed it instantly, while others questioned its authenticity and started looking for proof. The discussion quickly turned into a trending topic as people tried to figure out whether the post was real or digitally altered.

Why is Karan Aujla trending online?

The issue began when a screenshot of a supposed social media post started circulating widely. The viral image claimed that Karan Aujla had made a personal statement about his sexual orientation. This led to confusion among fans and social media users. Hashtags related to the claim began trending as people debated whether the singer had actually posted and deleted it or whether it was fabricated content designed to attract attention.

At the same time, Aujla is currently performing live across India as part of his P Popp Culture India Tour 2026, which has shows scheduled in major cities like New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana with the tour running from February 28, 2026, to April 12, 2026, across multiple stadiums and large venues.

Also read: Bad news for Karan Aujla fans, singer cancels Lucknow & Ludhiana shows after…

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Is the viral screenshot real or fake?

A detailed check of the viral image suggests that the claim is not authentic. The username shown in the screenshot does not match any verified or widely known account associated with Karan Aujla. Reports indicate that his commonly referenced handle is different from the one visible in the viral post. This mismatch is one of the strongest indicators that the screenshot is not genuine and may have been edited or created to mislead viewers.

Further inspection of the viral post reveals spelling mistakes and inconsistencies in formatting. Such errors are unusual for an official statement from a public figure with a massive global audience. Observers have pointed out that the text does not match the style of verified posts. These small but important details raise doubts about the credibility of the screenshot and suggest possible manipulation.

Has Karan Aujla responded to the viral claim?

As of now there is no official statement directly from Karan Aujla addressing the viral screenshot. However his team has clarified that the account seen in the image is fake and has no connection to him. This clarification strongly supports the conclusion that the circulating post is not authentic and is part of online misinformation.

Also read: Karan Aujla gets emotional as fan gifts portrait of his parents during Delhi show, video goes viral

Karan Aujla’s current concert schedule

Despite the online buzz Karan Aujla continues to focus on his music career and live shows. His ongoing India tour includes major stadium performances such as Delhi on 28 February 2026, Mumbai and Pune shows in early March Chandigarh on 14 March, Kolkata on 3 April, Jaipur on 5 April, Lucknow on 10 April and Ludhiana on 12 April drawing huge crowds across cities.

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