FACT CHECK: Was Tunisha Sharma Pregnant at The Time of Her Death?

FACT CHECK: Several reports suggest that TV actress Tunisha Sharma was expecting a child at the time of her death. Here's the truth behind these rumours, revealed by the autopsy report.

FACT CHECK: Actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul on Saturday. The 20-year-old actor hanged herself in the makeup room and the police are now investigating the case. In their official statement on Sunday, the Mumbai Police said they are probing the case from both murder and suicide angles. Amid all this, social media is full of several theories about Tunisha’s death. Many Twitter users believe that the young actor was pregnant when she ended her life. Here’s the truth behind all these rumours.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S PREGNANCY RUMOURS

As confirmed by Mumbai Police in their statement on Sunday, Tunisha Sharma died because of ‘suffocation’ that was caused by hanging. The autopsy report that came on December 25 revealed that she died of hanging and no injury marks were found on her body. “The autopsy was conducted till 4:30 am and four to five police personnel were also present. The post-mortem report clearly specifies the cause of death as hanging. She hanged herself with a bandage,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrakant Jadhav during a press conference in Mumbai. The post-mortem report further revealed that Tunisha was not pregnant at the time of her death and all the rumours suggesting otherwise are false.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S SUICIDE NOTE: POLICE BREAK SILENCE

He added that no suicide note was recovered from the spot by the police. He further said Tunisha’s breakup with Sheezan Khan, her co-star from the SAB TV show, could be the reason behind her decision of taking her own life. The actor’s mortal remains were brought to the JJ hospital, Naigon at around 1:30 am on Sunday. Tunisha’s last rites will be performed on December 27, Tuesday, once her aunt comes back from England.