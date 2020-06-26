Hindustan Unilever is to change the name of India’s popular skin complexion cream, Fair & Lovely. The company is rebranding itself under pressure over racial stereotyping. While netizens welcomed the move by the company to rebrand the cream, celebrities too took to social media to laud the move. Suhana Khan, who herself has faced prejudice based on her skin colour, hailed the move. She shared a post on her Instagram that reiterated the brand’s announcement. It read: “Hindustan Unilever announced that it would rebrand its skin -lightening cream eFair and Lovely’ and drop the word eFair’ from the product’. She further added: “It has also committed that it will remove all suggestions that success is linked to skin tone or colour in its communication.” Also Read - Matrimonial Website Shaadi.Com Removes the Controversial ‘Skin Colour Filter’ After Online Outrage

Also Read - Bipasha Basu Schools a Troll Who Accuses Her of Doing 'Lightening Therapy' to Get a Fairer Skin

Calling it a beautiful beginning, Abhay Deol penned a note to congratulate people who made efforts to achieve this feat. He wrote, “It took a world backlash and the #blacklivesmatter movement to give us a push in this direction. But make no mistake, all of you who have been vocal about the need for a cultural shift in regard to the sale and endorsement of fairness creams in our country contributed to this victory. We have a long way to go in breaking our conditioning of what constitutes for beauty, but this is a small step in the right direction. It’s the starting point to a long road ahead. What a beautiful beginning!” Also Read - After Dropping 'Fair' from Its Fairness Cream, HUL Seeks 'Glow & Lovely' Trademark Registration

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to express her support for the decision. On her behalf, her team wrote, “It has been a long and sometimes a very lonely battle but results only happen when the whole nation participates in the movement”.

It has been a long and sometimes a very lonely battle but results only happen when whole nation participates in the movement 👏👏👏👏https://t.co/9xv1nkQm5P — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 25, 2020

Bipasha Basu also shared a post to praise the step taken by the brand and shared her experience of being a dusky beauty in India.

Richa Chadha shared an old photo of herself. In the photo, the actress is seen wearing a T-shirt with ‘Not Fair But Lovely’ written on it. Along with the picture, she wrote, “T shirt printed in 2015. While we’re dismantling other BS in 2020, let’s celebrate our complexion! (sic).”



In a statement, HUL said over the last decade, Fair & Lovely’s advertising has evolved to communicate a message of women’s empowerment. The brand’s vision is to adopt a holistic approach to beauty that cares for people, that must be inclusive and diverse – for everyone, everywhere.

In early 2019, the brand’s communication moved away from the benefits of fairness, whitening and skin lightening, towards glow, even tone, skin clarity and radiance, which are holistic measures of healthy skin.

HUL also removed from Fair & Lovely’s packaging, words such as ‘fair/fairness’, ‘white/whitening’, and ‘light/lightening’ that could indicate a fairness-led transformation. The cameo with two faces showing shade transformation, as well as the shade guides were removed from the packs. The Company will continue to evolve its advertising, to feature women of different skin tones, representative of the variety of beauty across India.

The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and HUL expects to change the name in the next few months.