A disturbing video of an infamous TikTok star Faizal Siddique is all over the internet where he promotes violence against women. He has been accused of glorifying acid attacks on women with his video. The act has not gone down well with the netizens. They have condemned this and taken a jibe at him for the same. The National Commission for Women filed a complaint to Tik-Tok India to immediately remove the video showing violence and promoting it. The chairperson of NCW further assured that she will take up the case with the police as well as TikTok regarding such videos.

Being disgusted with the video, Actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt and singer Sona Mohapatra slammed Faizal Siddique and also the girl in the video for their insensible act. Pooja penned her opinion on this inappropriate video on TikTok, "What on earth is wrong with people? This is depraved. How can you allow this kind of content on your platform @TikTok_IN This man needs to be taken to task. As for the woman in the video-do you realise what immense harm you are causing by participating in this?

On the other hand, Sona Mohapatra has taken an indirect jibe on Salman Khan by giving reference to this disgusting video. “Dear @aaliznat ,nothing before & after the ‘spliced’ video u were defending of this guy cd justify it.Demeaning women is normalised in our culture.We grew up with stories of SalmanKhan,breaking bottles on his girlfriends head in public,yet the country’s biggest star?Needs to stop”, she wrote.

For less initiated ones, Faizal Siddique’s video shows him splashing water on a girl who broke up with him. It looked like he is throwing acid-on a female’s face, leaving her in tears and scars.

However, apologising for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of people, Faizal Siddique shared a post on Instagram, letting his fans know that he never intended to make this video about the acid attack, rather he was drinking water in the video and that’s what he threw on the woman seen in the controversial clip.