‘Fake It Till You Make It’: Vidya Balan’s Advice On Being Judged By Society

“My size has never mattered to me when I face the camera," says Vidya.

Vidya Balan during a masterclass on Women and Glass Ceiling at the 54th IFFI in Goa. (Image: X/@PIB_India)

Vidya Balan At IFFI 2023: Known for pioneering a revolutionary transformation in the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema with her roles in female-led films, Vidya Balan has indeed broken the glass ceiling with her talent, aura, and extraordinary confidence which she carries around with amazing ease. Recipient of the Padma Shri, Vidya Balan had awkward moments related to her “physical appearance” that clouded her performances. Not the one to be bogged down, she made her work do the talking and announced her inimitable style of work.

“I had realised I was only sending hate towards my body. I was constantly saying it, ‘You are not what I want you to be’. And therefore, I was constantly falling sick. I started working with a healer 12 years ago and I realised that you are abusing the very thing that’s keeping you alive,” said Vidya in a conversation with actor-politician Vani Tripathi Tikoo during a masterclass on Women and Glass Ceiling at the 54th IFFI in Goa.

She further said that the moment she started being “thankful to her body and breath” for keeping her alive, she started believing in it. “It has been a game-changer since then, because today, however, I wake up in the morning, I feel good about myself, and on days I don’t, I then tell myself, ‘It’s okay, tomorrow will be a new day. Let me live with what I am feeling today’. Sometimes, your body also expresses your emotions whether you feel tired, angry, jealous, grateful, hurt, tearful or whatever, but that doesn’t make you smaller. I had started to feel small in my bigness, and that’s ridiculous. It was almost like I was cowering.”

“My size has never mattered to me when I face the camera. I love the camera so much I trust it so much that I believe that it will always love me back,” says the National Film Awardee stressing that she would always be grateful to God.

For those who are embroiled in the constant dilemma of being judged by society, Vidya’s advice is, “Forget about how they are judged, how do they judge themselves is important. When you look into the mirror, how you feel. And if you don’t feel good, it’s okay. We are humans and we have good and bad days, but fake it till you make it. Tell yourself that I love and accept myself, a little more everyday, and it really works. We women have allowed our bodies to form such a large part of our identities.”

“If you have put on weight, you feel like you are undesirable, unworthy. If you shed, you suddenly feel like maybe you deserve a little more in life. It is ridiculous because your body is what’s keeping you alive and it must be honoured at all costs. I also learnt this very important lesson a few years ago because I have had my struggles, which you have all known and it’s out there for everyone who have seen me through the years,” surmised the actress.

