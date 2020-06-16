Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence. However, no suicide note was found. The 34-year-old actor was suffering from clinical depression and has been receiving treatment for the last six months for the same. Earlier, politician Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the Kedarnath actor lost seven films in the last six months. Many netizens and celebrities have called out the prevailing nepotism in the industry and many alleged that he was banned by the producers in the industry that lead to no work. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput And Rumoured GF Rhea Chakraborty Were Going to Feature in Their First Film Together?

Now, Sushant’s fans have trended hashtag #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput and have dug out some tweets. As per Twitter users, the actor tweeted during the wee hours of June 14 just a few hours before he committed suicide but later deleted those tweets. However, there has been no confirmation on the same, and Sushant’s team has confirmed with India.com that these screenshots are fake. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Dil Bechara to Release on Hotstar+Disney, Fans Demand For Big Screen Release

The tweet reads, “We men are not asked about our health, our mental state, our lives, our thoughts. We are not treated that way. I know I have been through a lot lately. I have been tired of trying so hard. It’s been a long journey with you people. I don’t know why I’m tweeting this..” (sic) Also Read - Netizens Brutally Roast Sonam Kapoor For Her Tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death, Trend #KaranJoharIsBULLY

Last three tweets by our hero ShushantSinghRajput on 14.06.20 morning which were deleted.

#SushanthSinghRajput's last tweet which he deleted a few minutes later

karan bc

Last tweet of SushantSingh which has deleted..source: Aaj Tak

Now proved it is not a suicide its a murder…#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput @MumbaiPolice…#boycuttkaranjoharfilms pic.twitter.com/d4lfqpMFaj — Saibhisek Padhy (@PadhySaibhisek) June 16, 2020

Bollywood is a toxic industry, how could one not feel isolated after things like these

Another tweet reads, “I have fought back hard with life. I will be deleting these tweets in a while so just some of you know that I’m done with mediocre success. I don’t want fame anymore. Its all so peaceful yet so disturbing to handle.”

The last tweet reads, “I’m ending all this for good. Going far yet so close to you people. Maybe after this people try to communicate with others rather than holding onto the thoughts. See ya at the other side. Goodbye.”

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself. His last rites were performed last evening at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, amid heavy downpour.