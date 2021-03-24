Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 1 ‘New World Order’ was released on March 19, 2021, and since then, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan starrer has become the most-watched series premiere on Disney+. Episode 1 focuses on the journey of the titular heroes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. New World Order is directed by Kari Skogland and has hit online and created the right buzz on the internet. Falcon And The Winter Soldier has been received positively by fans. However, there is bad news for all the fans. Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 1 has leaked online on day 1 of its release in India in full HD quality on Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. Also Read - Godzilla vs. Kong Hindi Dubbed Leaked Online For Full HD Available, Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Falcon And The Winter Soldier Episode 1 ‘New World Order’ is available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu.Episode 1 highlights Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie’s respective roles as Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson. Wyatt Russell, Erin Kellyman, Danny Ramirez, Georges St-Pierre, Adepero Oduye, Don Cheadle, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl also feature. Falcon and the Winter Soldier are a mismatched duo who team up for a global adventure that will test their survival skills — as well as their patience. Falcon And The Winter Soldier is the second Disney+ streaming series produced by Marvel Studios, and will be followed by Loki on June 11, and Ms Marvel and Hawkeye later this year. Also Read - Chaavu Kaburu Challaga Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Godzilla vs. Kong, Mumbai Saaga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites. Also Read - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)