The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee is all set to make its comeback on Amazon Prime with another thrilling story. As per the reports, the series will dive deep into the story of the characters. It is being said that it will exciting and will have numerous twists keeping fans on the edge of their seat throughout the season. The show will also see a new character played by popular south Indian actor Samantha Akkineni. Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee Starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' Starts Filming And we Are Super Excited- Watch Teaser

Plot of Family Man Season 2:

The story will continue from major cliffhanger ending of season 1. Delhi’s fate hangs loosely because of the imminent chemical attack and what happens next will be shown in the series. Srikant and Suchitra’s relationship will be under tension and fans will finally know what happened between Suchitra and Arvind that night. Srikant’s career will be in jeopardy as Kareem girlfriend will release the video in public containing the evidence regarding Kareem’s death and the current status of mission Zulfiqar will be revealed. Also Read - Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

The Family Man Season 2 Release Date:

The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpai will be released in October 2020. However, the exact date of the show to premier is still under the wraps.

Cast of Family Man Season 2:

The show features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, Darshan Kumaar as Major Sameer, Dalip Tahil as Kulkarni, Shahab Ali as Sajid, Samantha Akkineni, among others.

How many episodes will Family Man Season 2 have?

Similar to first season, the second installation will also have a total of 10 episodes.

The Amazon Original Series received an overwhelmingly positive response from viewers in India and around the world. The first season of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer is the most-watched Amazon Original in India till date. Just like the first season, the second one will also be helmed and produced by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.