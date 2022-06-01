Kolkata: Famous Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died on Tuesday night hours after his concert in Kolkata. He was 53. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolence and said he is saddened by the untimely demise of KK. Saying that his songs reflected a wide range of emotions, PM Modi said he will always remember KK through his songs.Also Read - Tadap, Tadap, Ke Is Dil Sey...: KK Inspired Gen X, Captured Romance With His Songs

As per media reports, late singer KK's wife and two sons will fly to Kolkata on Wednesday morning. It is worth mentioning that KK had performed at two back-to-back shows in Kolkata in the past two days.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

The incident happened when KK was in Kolkata to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College. It was learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing.

However, after he returned to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Giving details, West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas said that the body has been sent for post-mortem. “His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning,” Biswas said.

He further added that KK came to Kolkata on Monday, and on the same day he performed at Nazrul Manch for a function organised by another city- based college.

Who was Singer KK?

Born on August 23, 1968, KK recorded songs in multiple languages including Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, among others.