Chandigarh: Jaani Johan, the renowned Punjabi lyricist and music composer, and two others were injured when the SUV they were traveling in hit another car at the traffic lights near Sector 88 in Chandigarh on Tuesday evening. According to the eye-witnesses, both the vehicles flipped twice before turning turtle while the police said apparently the vehicles did not stop at the intersection and banged into each other. Jaani Johan, the 33-year-old famous lyricist from Gidderbaha, and two more occupants were taken to a private hospital in Mohali while the other vehicle's passengers received minor injuries.

Gurjit Singh, the Sohana SHO said the accident victims were taken to a hospital before police arrived while the police are verifying who was behind the wheels. No case has been registered till now. Janni is a well-known name in Punjabi music industry having penned lyrics for songs such as 'Naah', 'Kya Baat Ay', 'Pachtaoge', 'Filhall', 'Titliyaan', 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' and 'Filhaal2 Mohabbat', for B Praak, Harrdy Sandhu and other popular singers.