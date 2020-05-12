Famous theatre personality Ruby Patel, mother of Shernaz Patel passed away on Tuesday in Mumbai. She was 86. Writer, actor and producer Viveck Vaswani took to Twitter to break the news of Patel’s death. He wrote, “And it goes on, just after the news of Bomi’s sad demise, another theatre stalwart! Ruby and Hosi were like the Dharmendra and Hema of the English theatre. 15 consecutive hits together. Ruby Patel’s daughter Shernaz Patel worked opposite me in Khandaan, we’ve been colleagues since 1987.”

Ruby Patel was a Parsi and Gujarati theatre artist. Her daughter Shernaz Patel has worked in many films such as John Day, Guzaarish, Talaash, Khandaan, Rockstar to name a few.

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal took to Twitter to pay tribute to Ruby Patel. He wrote, “One of my favourite actresses of Gujarati and Parsi Theatre RUBY PATEL(Ruby Aunty) passed away today. An accomplished performer and a Refine person. I was fortunate to have worked with her in ‘80. R.I.P”.

Director-producer-screenwriter Rahul Dholakia wrote, “Indeed! What a wonderful person, and fine human being; immensely talented actress. Prayers!

Ruby’s husband Burjor Patel is also a popular stage actor. The couple joined the Parsi wing of the Indian National Theatre (INT) and appeared in many places such as Tirangi Tehmul and Hello Inspector.

As per the reports in Republic World, Ruby was staying with her husband in Dubai for two decades before coming back to Mumbai in 2009. Apart from Shernaz, they have two more children.

May her soul rest in peace!