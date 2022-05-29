Fan Claims Sidhu Moosewala Predicted His Own Death: As the shocking news of the tragic demise of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala being shot dead spread like wildfire. Celebs and fans have poured in their condolences and reactions on social media all over. The late 28-year-old Punjabi singer was an icon among the state youth and the rural masses. Moosewala’s song videos that he sung and wrote himself often depicted the caste issues and raw village life. A netizen recently pointed out that in Moosewala’s last song The Last Ride released few weeks ago, the singer-politician predicted his own death.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Songs: Top Ten Songs of The Late Punjabi Singer

Check out this clip from The Last Ride shared by Moosewala on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)

Moosewala Predicted His Own Death

Moosewala’s last song The Last Ride, which was released earlier this month, uncannily, talked about death. Fans took to the comment section of the song to pay their tributes and condolences. A netizen wrote, “We don’t know today will be your last ride 😭 Miss you bhai ji 😢 ♥.” Another fan pointed out, “My bro predicted his own death 😭😭😭”. A fan also mantioned, “He dedicated this track to himself but he didn’t know that he will be died very soon. He will always live in our hearts. We won’t be forgotten you Sidhu moose waleya. Rip legend Gone forever💔” A netizen also wrote, “Sometimes God shows us what is going to happen.lyrics of this song proved this. Rip legend..waheguru charna ch niwas bakshe.” Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala, Punjabi Singer Shot Dead In Broad Day Light, Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility | Live Updates

Moosewala Was Accused of Glorifying Gun Violence

Moosewala’s critics often accused him of promoting gun violence by glorifying weapons in his songs. In 2020, the Punjab police booked Moosewala under the Arms Act on charges of promoting violence and gun culture in his song Panj golian (five bullets). The the art for Moosewala’s latest single The Last Ride was a picture from the murder scene of American rapper Tupac, which is also one of the most publicised cases of a drive-by shooting in the last 30 years.

