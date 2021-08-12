Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan surprised fans on Wednesday by sharing a picture with Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who secured the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the 49 kg category. She lifted 202kg (87kg+115kg) in total. Salman shared the photo on his Instagram handle, in which he gave Mirabai a hug and in the caption congratulated her on her win at the recently held Olympics. Congratulating Mirabai Chanu, the Sultan actor wrote, “Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. lovely meeting with u … best wishes always!”Also Read - 'Where Are The Asians?' Mattel Slammed For Failing to Include Asian Dolls in Tokyo Olympics

The photo has gone viral on social media. Mirabai too shared the photo and revealed that she is a big fan of Salman Khan and her dream has come true to meet him. She wrote, “Thank you so much, @BeingSalmanKhan sir. I am a big fan of you and it was like a dream come true for me.” Earlier in an interview, Mirabai had confessed that she was a fan of Salman Khan. Also Read - Neeraj Chopra's Diet: From Favourite Street Food to Cheat Meal, Everything That's 'Best For Athletes'

In the pic, Salman Khan wore a black T-shirt and ivory stole around his neck. Mirabai wore a pink shirt and smiled at the camera. Also Read - Give Your 100 Per cent Even if You Know You Are Not Favorite : Neeraj Chopra After Winning Olympic Gold

Take a look at the priceless photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)



Earlier, actor Anushka Sharma had also expressed her admiration for Mirabai, sharing a picture of earrings that she wore to the match. Anil Kapoor wrote in a tweet, “Congratulations @mirabai_chanu !! This is incredible!! #TeamIndia #Cheer4India.”

Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted, “Congratulations @mirabai_chanu on bringing India a silver medal in weightlifting and giving us a strong start!” Salman will be next seen in Kick 2 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan. He will also be seen in ‘Antim’ which co-stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

