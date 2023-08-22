Did Ranveer Singh Just Take A Dig At Kangana Ranaut?

Home

Fans Believe Ranveer Singh’s Recent Comment On Actors Taking ‘Extra Credit’ Is Directed Towards Kangana Ranaut

Ranveer Singh revealed that Karan Johar wanted him to take credit for the dialogues of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. However, he refused to take any credit.

Ranveer Singh on actors taking additional credit. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, actor Ranveer Singh recently disclosed that he often ends up writing his own dialogues for movies, and also tweaks them here and there in order to remember them better. In his recent interview with Anupama Chopra, the actor also revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar lauded him and also asked him to take credit for the dialogues of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Nevertheless, he refused to do so. The Gully Boy star was quoted as saying that while there are actors who take additional credit for dialogue writing, it is simply not his style. Ranveer Singh refrained from taking any names during his interview.

Watch:

This comment of Ranveer Singh, however, was too quick to catch the attention of netizens as many pointed out how it was targeted toward actress Kangana Ranaut.

Netizens react to Ranveer Singh’s comment

As Ranveer Singh’s interview reached social media, netizens started pointing out that the actor’s remarks are a dig at Kangana Ranaut. On the other hand, there were a few who believe that the actress should not be blamed for getting her due credit. Some of the remarks made by the netizens are as follows.

A user shared, “Kangana got additional dialogue credit for Queen and she truly deserved it. The dialogues which you can look up in the script that’s available online are very different from the end result.” Meanwhile, another comment read, “Kangana didn’t demand dialogue credit on Queen, she herself said Kashyap gave it to her as she had improvised a lot and he felt she deserved credit… there’s nothing wrong with getting credited for something an actor has done.”

One of the accounts said, “Oooh I see the point of this now…She anyway called him names and bashed him for no reason. Thoda aur keechad fekengi farak ni padta. He will be like the water lily.” Some, however, disagreed and wrote, “He probably never ever even thinks about Kangana remotely. Let alone care enough to shade her.”

Times When Kangana Ranaut Turned Dialogue Writer

Back in 2017, writer Apurva Asrani had a tiff with filmmaker Hansal Mehta as these two were not on the same page when it came to giving Kangana Ranaut credit for contributing to the story, screenplay, and dialogues of her film Simran.

In another example, although Anvita Dutt Guptan wrote the dialogue for Queen, protagonist Kangana Ranaut was encouraged by director Vikas Bahl to improvise her lines during the shoot. As a result of this, the actress became the additional dialogue writer for the blockbuster hit.

Kangana Ranaut’s Professional Commitments

Up next, Kangana Ranaut will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her much-awaited flick, Emergency.

Her lineup further includes Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas based on the life of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill.

