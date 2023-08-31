Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Fans Erect Massive Cutout At Jaipur’s Raj Mandir

Home

Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fanbase worldwide. His releases are not just movies for his enthusiasts but a nationwide celebration, and this cutout of the actor has proved it all.

The massive cutout was spotted at the iconic Raj Mandir in Jaipur. (Image Credits: Twitter)

It is a big day for all Shah Rukh Khan fans as the trailer for his much-awaited film of the year, Jawan has been released. With this trailer launch event, the keenness of fans has skyrocketed to see the magic of King Khan in the showbiz world once again. The superstar’s fans are on their toes, waiting with bated breath for the biggest release. All eyes are on the Pathaan actor, with netizens gearing up to boost the enthusiasm among all with each passing day. Amid this excitement, a massive cutout of the star has been spotted at the historic Raj Mandir in Jaipur.

Shah Rukh Khan Fans’ Excitement Goes To The Next Level

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a huge fanbase worldwide. His releases are not just movies for his enthusiasts but a moment of nationwide celebration, and this cutout of the actor has proved it all. The trailer has already created a frenzy on the internet and we can say that Jawan mania is taking over the fans. A day earlier, a gigantic cutout of the Dilwale star was snapped at the iconic Raj Mandir in Jaipur.

Sharing the clip of the cutout, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club wrote, “Huge Jawan cutout spotted at #RajMandir in #Jaipur. RT if you can’t wait for Jawan Mania to unleash! @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @Atlee_dir. WELCOME TO CHENNAI KING SRK.”

Check out the video here:

Here’s How Fans Reacted To The Hoarding

Soon after the clip showing the cutout was posted, excited fans chimed into the comment section and poured out their happiness.

One fan recalled, “Jaipur’s SRKians are something else. I still remember that viral video of Raj Mandir screening of ‘Pathaan’ where fans left their seats and gathered around the screen area dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. It felt like a festival and I guess the same thing is going to happen on 7th and onwards.”

Jaipur's SRKians are something else, still remember that viral video of Raj Mandir screening of Pathaan where fans left their seats and gathered around the screen area dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan, it felt like a festival. I guess same thing is gonna happen on 7th and onwards. — Dr. Rossetron Geller (@TheGuyWithUNAGI) August 30, 2023

“Jaipur ready ahhh,” another fan expressed.

Jaipur ready ahhh….🔥 — Shah Rukh Khan Era (@trk_srkian2) August 31, 2023

An account remarked, “To break Pathaan’s record, Jawan will have to come, because for Dunki, a new milestone will have to be broken. Dunki should not compete with Rs 1,050 crores, the film demands 1200-1500 crores of Jawan.”

Pathan का Record तोड़ने के लिए Jawan को तो आना ही padega.. bcoz Dunki के लिए भी तो नया Milestone होना चाहिए तोड़ने के लिए..

Dunki ko 1050cr से टक्कर नहीं लेनी उसे तो Jawan के 1200-1500 करोड़ मांगता.. — King Khan (@rajeshvermaSRK) August 30, 2023

“Both Jaipur and Jawan are ready to see the Tsunami coming on 7th September. All have buckled up again because when Jawan will become a villain, no hero can survive in front of him. So ready ah,” an individual said.

Jaipur और Jawan dono Ready है…

7th September को आने वाली सुनामी को देखने के लिए

Sabhi ne कुर्सी की पैटी फिर से बांध ली है…

Kyoki Jab Jawan villain banega तो कोई भी Hero टिक ही नहीं सकता…

और ये तो History का भी part है..

So Ready Ah 🔥👍 — King Khan (@rajeshvermaSRK) August 30, 2023

Are you ready to witness the Jawan mania?

