Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise on June 14, Sunday has shaken the whole nation. There are reports that say Sushant was in depression and may have been forced to end his life by certain individuals in Bollywood. Fans and netizens blame Salman Khan and Karan Johar for allegedly running a 'nepotism gang,' which may have played a role in Sushant's death. Not only this, but Twitterati also shared an old tweet posted by Kamal R Khan alleging that Salman Khan, Karan Johar's Dharma Production, Yashraj Films and T-Series had banned Sushant Singh Rajput.

The ghost of nepotism has haunted many filmmakers and actors and it seems like Sushant's death has open a can of worms in the Bollywood industry. Sushant was a strong actor with an intelligent mind. He must have gone through a very bad phase which made him weak from inside. The 34-year-old actor's fans in Patna are in anger and shocked with his death that they are protesting over his suicide and burning effigy which represents the film industry.

The video of the protest was shared by one of the popular paps Viral Bhayani. Watch:

Karan Johar had written a heart-wrenching note after Sushant’s death saying that he blamed himself for not being in touch with him for the past year. He had written, “I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with…but somehow I never followed up on that feeling…will never make that mistake again…we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times …some of us succumb to these silences and go within…we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them….Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me …to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations…..I hope this resonates with all of you as well….will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug.”