Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan stays in touch with his fans and keeps them updated on his daily life through his tweets and blogs. He often treats his fans with throwback pictures from his films and even interacts with them every now and then. However, the superstar's latest tweet has left the fans worried about his well-being.

Big B posted a rather worrying tweet on Sunday night which sent social media into a tizzy. "T 4205 – heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..🙏❤️" Big B wrote in his now viral tweet. Check out the tweet below:

T 4205 – heart pumping .. concerned .. and the hope ..🙏❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 27, 2022



Several concerned fans took to social media to share their reactions on the tweet. One user wrote, “Prayers for the Speedy recovery 🌹🙏,” while another wrote, “All is well. Nothing to worry. Rest well. N sleep well. It’s gd night time.” Big B took to his Tumblr blog to clear the air and assured his fans that he is doing well.

He explained that his tweet was about the stress of shooting and the concern and hope he had for an upcoming football match where his favourite team Chelsea was playing. The veteran actor started his post by writing that the “stress of the learning of lines and the fear of getting the performance right or at least acceptable was on test” He is filming for a project in Madh Island, Mumbai.

The actor has several other movies lined up for filming or release, including Runway 34, Brahmastra, Goodbye, Uyarndha Manithan, Uunchai, Project K, and Butterfly. He has also signed up for The Intern remake with Deepika Padukone.

