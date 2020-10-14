Actor Faraaz Khan is hospitalised and is currently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital. He was rushed to the hospital on October 8 following a chest infection and was later diagnosed with a brain infection. His brother Fahmaan Khan has set up a fundraising platform and made a plea for financial support as they need Rs 25 lakh for the actor’s treatment. Also Read - Doctors Find Tapeworm Larvae in a Woman's Head After She Complains of Headache For a Week - Know What Causes This Parasitic Infection

Speaking to ETimes, Fahmaan said, “Bhai has been on a ventilator for the past five days and as per doctors, there are 50 % chances of his survival.” Also Read - Pooja Bhatt Talks of How She Combated Drinking Issues in an Instagram Post: I Chose to Recover Openly

Till now, around 2.2 lakh was raised on the platform from 54 donors. Actor Pooja Bhatt has also come forward to help Faraaz Khan and donated on the fund-raising platform. She tweeted, “Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well.” Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Resumes Shamshera Shoot, Will Resume Second Round of Medical Treatment Soon

Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well. 🙏https://t.co/UZSbvA2sZb — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 14, 2020



On the fund-raising platform, Fahmaan wrote that his career with films ended years ago and that his source of income came from a simple job which makes Rs 25 lakh a huge amount for the family. The note reads, “However, his vitals have been fluctuating and he is still unconscious in the ICU. The doctors are trying their best to get him out of danger but that will require another 7-10 days of critical care. This will cost us around ₹ 25 lakhs. It has been years since Faraaz has worked in films. And 25 lakhs is a huge amount to be arranged. We have a simple life and earn our living with our job and enjoy spending the weekends with our family.”

Faraaz Khan is in his 60s currently and has starred in films such as Fareb, Prithvi, Mehndi, Dulhan Banoo Main Teri and Chand Bujh Gaya. He has featured in television shows such as Ssshhhh…Koi Hai, Raat Hone Ko Hai and Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka.