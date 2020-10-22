Faraaz Khan Health: Actor Farhaaz Khan who was seen in films like Fareb and Mehndi, was diagnosed with a brain infection. Filmmaker Pooja Bhatt had earlier made an appeal to her fans and followers on social media to contribute towards his treatment. The family started the fundraising campaign where actors Salman Khan and Pooja Bhat came to the rescue and helped them financially. On Thursday, Pooja thanked everyone who contributed to Faraaz’s health. She tweeted that it has been informed that Rs 14.45 lakh of the required Rs 25 lakh has already been collected through a fundraiser. She wrote, “Gratitude to all you truly special, generous people who spread the word and contributed towards the medical treatment of #FaraazKhan Am told he is showing improvement & that the family managed to raise Rs 14,45,747 of Rs 25,00,000 as of today. Let’s keep this going (sic).” Also Read - Faraaz Khan Continues to Remain Critical, Family Expressed Gratitude Towards Salman Khan for Paying Medical Bills

On October 14, Pooja Bhatt took to social media to ask her fans to help Faraaz Khan. Sharing a link to the crowdfunding platform, she wrote, "Please share and contribute if possible. I am. Would be grateful if any of you can as well."

Speaking about his health condition, the actor is in the ICU. His cousin revealed that Farhaaz was suffering from a cough an infection in his chest for almost a year. He added, "His coughing had aggravated recently after which he was advised to get himself admitted to a hospital. An ambulance was then called and was on its way to the hospital when Faraaz suffered three seizures in a short span of time. Faraaz was admitted to the emergency ward of Vikram hospital where we found out that he suffered three consecutive seizures due to a herpes infection in his brain that had spread from his chest. Besides, while he suffered from these seizures, he swallowed the mucous and saliva of his cough which entered his lungs and caused pneumonia in there. Because of this his blood pressure and heartbeat increased massively and he wasn't able to breathe. He was put in the ICU care where after a series of complicated procedures and heavy antibiotics he was brought to stability."