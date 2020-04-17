Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali reported the Twitter account of Kangana Ranaut‘s sister Rangoli Chandel after which her account was suspended by the company. Now, in her latest interview with a daily, Farah revealed what prompted her to take official action and go against Rangoli. She said she had been noticing a pattern in her tweets that show absolute hatred against the Muslim community. Farah, who’s Sussanne Khan‘s sister, mentioned that she could never understand why Rangoli is full of so much ‘venom’ against one community and most of her tweets express the same. Also Read - Sussanne Khan’s Sister Farah Khan Ali Tests Negative After in-house Staff Tested Positive For COVID-19

Farah talked to Times of India and said, “After I reported it, she got blocked. She is entitled to her views but she keeps attacking people saying horrible things. But that doesn’t make everything she says true. I only reported her (Rangoli’s) tweet, and I know she spreads venom all the time against Muslims, I don’t know why.” Also Read - Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account Suspended For Violating Twitter Guidelines, Spreading Fake News

Farah also mentioned that she knows Rangoli from before but she always found her sweet. The popular jewellery designer said she had met both Rangoli and Kangana in the past but at that time, she never found Rangoli’s behaviour so deplorable. Farah told the daily, “I don’t know her personally at all, I have only met her a couple of times with Kangana, many years ago. She was very sweet and nice at that time, I don’t know what happened to her.” Also Read - Sussanne Khan’s Sister Farah Khan Ali’s in-house Staff Member is COVID-19 Positive

Farah also took to Twitter to share how she didn’t report Rangoli’s Twitter account out of some personal grudge. In her tweet, she wrote that Rangoli’s posts have constantly been insulting a certain community and because she called out to kill people on the basis of their religion. Farah said, “My reporting to @twitter @TwitterIndia and @jack against Rangoli Chandels tweet was NOT personal. She can say whatever she wants against me or my fly. I reported her bec she called out on killing “Mullahs & liberal media” &compared herself to the NAZIS” (sic). She added, “Contd 1 – There are many here who hate people for their ideologies and beliefs & if that makes them feel better abt theme selves so be it, but if you call out to KILL anyone bec of their religion, race, caste, creed, etc then I WILL report you. ..Contd2” (sic)

In her response to the entire issue, Rangoli issued an official statement through her managers and said she was just acting like her sister’s spokesperson on social media. However, now that her Twitter account stands suspended, she doesn’t intend to revive it. Rangoli said her sister is a big movie star and she will find new ways to interact with people through other means of interviews.