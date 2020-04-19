After Kangana Ranaut released a video message on Saturday to defend her sister whose Twitter account was suspended by the authorities on Friday for spreading hatred against a particular community, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali wrote back to the actor. In her video message, Kangana defended Rangoli Chandel by saying her sister didn’t talk about the genocide of the Muslims and reporting her for making a tweet on something as grave as that is unfair. In her long statement now, Farah, who reported Rangoli’s account to Twitter, told Kangana that even though Rangoli didn’t use the word ‘genocide’ she implied the same with her tweet. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Defends Sister Rangoli Chandel And Babita Phogat For Commenting on Tablighi Jamaat, Says 'Ban Twitter'

The popular jewellery designer, who’s also the sister of Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, mentioned that Rangoli used the word ‘Nazi’ while writing about the Moradabad killings and through her tweets implied the genocide of Muslims. Farah explained how using the word Nazis in her tweet brings back the memories of one of the most horrible incidents in the history – Holocaust, in which around ‘6 million Jews were targeted and exterminated in the Holocaust because of Hitler and the Nazis that eventually led to World War II’. A part of Farah’s statement read, “The word Nazis is synonymous with Genocide of the Jews where, as many as 6 million Jews were targeted and exterminated in the Holocaust because of Hitler and the Nazis which eventually lead to World War 2. So using the word Nazi is totally inappropriate, hateful and goes angainst the rule of law. I reported her tweet to Twitter amongst others because she “implied Genocide” by that word when she spoke of killing.” (sic) Also Read - Complaint Filed Against Babita Phogat, Rangoli Chandel in Maharashtra For Their Tweets on Tablighi Jamaat

Farah added that she has met Rangoli in the past and therefore, she’s aghast to see how she has changed into a woman who’s full of hatred. In her statement to Kangana, she mentioned that Rangoli should ‘lead by example’ while using a platform like Twitter where she can inspire and motivate many being an acid attack survivor. Farah wrote that Rangoli has an opportunity to spread hope and love in the lives of those who have experienced the same painful incidents as hers but she chooses to spew ‘hatred towards a community and calling for them to be killed’ which is unacceptable. “I do hope she sees her error and realises that she has the social and moral responsibility of so much more than just being your sister,” Farah further wrote.

