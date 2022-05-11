Farah Khan – Ananya Panday viral video: Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan is a hilarious woman first. She keeps sharing funny videos to entertain her fans on social media. Recently, when Farah was shooting with Ananya Panday, the latter took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious video of the two making fun of each other. In the clip, Farah is seen walking in and surprising Ananya with a joke on her performance in Khaali Peeli. Farah said, “Ananya, Ananya, you won the National Award for Khaali Peeli.” Ananya laughed out loud and started celebrating with her team. Farah then later said Chunky Panday’s dialogue, “I’m a joking.”Also Read - Ananya Panday Wears Hot And Scintillating White Corset Dress Worth Rs 7k at Karan Johar's House Party – PICS

The video has gone viral with over 3 million views and 3,71,344 likes. The caption reads as, “50 rupya kaat overacting ke (cut ₹50 for overacting)… always the funniest time with @farahkhankunder.” Chunky Panday commented on the video, “Farah you should get the Award for Overacting in this Video.” Farah replied to him, “Apni beti ko sambhal pehle (first, take care of your daughter).” All in good humour, of course. Also Read - Did Ananya Panday - Ishaan Khatter Break up After 3 Years of Relationship? Here's What We Know

Ananya’s mom Bhavana Pandey also reacted to it with several laughing emojis and wrote, “You and Farah!!!!”. Praising Ananya’s stylist Tanya’s reaction, she added in another comment, “And the best actor award goes to @tanghavri.” Arjun also praised Tanya, saying, “Ghavri has given a nuanced layered take @tanghavri.” Also Read - 5 Times Ananya Panday Aced Statement Dressing in Black Outfit

Watch the viral video of Ananya Panday and Farah Khan:

As soon as Farah’s comment was shared on the video, fans and friends took to the comments section to share their hilarious responses. The comment was liked by over 35,000 people.

On Tuesday, Ananya completed three years in the industry. She started with Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. She also starred in Khaali Peeli, with Ishaan Khatter.