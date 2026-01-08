Home

Farah Khan Birthday Special: When Tees Maar Khan filmmaker landed into legal trouble after making a controversial remark on...

On her birthday, we look back at when filmmaker Farah Khan faced legal trouble after making a controversial remark on the Holi festival. Read about the incident and its aftermath.

As Bollywood gears up to celebrate Farah Khan’s 61st birthday tomorrow, fans are remembering not only her blockbuster films but also moments that sparked public debates. One such incident dates back to 2025 when the filmmaker and choreographer faced legal trouble over comments she made about the Hindu festival of Holi.

What was the controversy?

The controversy originated from an episode of the television show Celebrity MasterChef, which aired on February 20, 2025. During the show, Farah Khan remarked, “Holi is the favorite festival of all the chhapri people.” The term “chhapri” is widely considered derogatory, and her statement triggered strong criticism online and in the media, with many accusing her of disrespecting the Hindu festival.

The complainant against Farah Khan

Following the episode, a criminal complaint was lodged against Farah by Vikash Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau. The complaint was filed through his lawyer, Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh at Khar Police Station in Mumbai. The FIR was registered under sections 196, 299, 302, and 353 of the Indian Penal Code, with authorities being urged to take strict action, as the complainants claimed her remarks could potentially incite social unrest.

The Final verdict

In July 2025, the Bombay High Court dismissed the legal challenge against Farah Khan, effectively closing the case. While the incident sparked nationwide discussions on social media, Farah clarified that her remark was intended as a lighthearted comment and not to offend anyone.

The legendary Farah Khan

Farah Khan is a versatile filmmaker known for hits like Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na, Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om, and Akshay Kumar, Akshaye Khanna and Katrina Kaif starrer Tees Maar Khan. Her last directorial project was the 2014 multi-starrer hit Happy New Year. Since 2024, she has dominated the digital space through her YouTube channel, which had 2.62 million subscribers by January 2026. She often shares candid content that helps fund her triplets’ university education.

More about Farah Khan

In her personal life, Farah celebrated her 21st wedding anniversary with filmmaker Shirish Kunder in December 2025. Professionally, she is set for a major television comeback as the host of the high-stakes reality show The 50, premiering February 1, 2026, on Colors TV and JioHotstar. The show will feature 50 contestants facing intense challenges orchestrated by a mysterious figure known as “The Lion.”

