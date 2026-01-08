Home

Farah Khan calls Haq a powerful watch, lauds Yami Gautam for her outstanding performance: Get ready to...

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, where new films arrive every Friday, success is often measured by box office numbers. However, certain films find their true audience beyond theatres, carving their own journey on OTT platforms. One such film is Haq, which has earned massive appreciation and respect after its digital release.

The courtroom drama, led by Yami Gautam Dhar, has been resonating with audiences online, with industry voices now stepping forward to praise both the film and its performances.

Yami Gautam Reflects On Gratitude And Learning

A few days ago, Yami Gautam expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the love Haq has been receiving. In a long note shared on social media, the actor began by writing, “Before we usher into a new Friday at the movies, especially this one going to be an important & special one (personally :-)), wanted to take a moment to express my word of gratitude.”

She further added, “Having said that, every film has its own journey & comes with a learning curve which I take a very thorough note of. During the course of this release, I came across a phrase – ‘Yami ka haq’, which was very sweet & courtesy couple of kind media members & audience.”

Yami’s Powerful Note

Talking about validation and her journey as an artist, Yami wrote, “As an artist, I still don’t know what shall be a true validation for me & what can culminate into being my ‘right’. But I guess, the beauty of my profession lies in this mystery. And this is what shall keep me going, continue giving my best, looking for fresh stories, fearlessly & direct Dil-se.”

She concluded her message on a strong note, saying, “I hope we are able to protect the integrity of our line of work from being plagued. In the end, as a member of this magical world called films, I want to say – good cinema should win… good cinema shall win. We will meet again, another Friday.”

Farah Khan Applauds Haq And Its Performances

After its theatrical release, Haq premiered on Netflix, where it found a wider audience. Filmmaker Farah Khan watched the film and took to social media to praise the performances. She wrote, “Yami Gautam, get ready to receive every award! Outstanding performance.” Farah also lauded Emraan Hashmi, adding, “You are the best to date.”

About Haq

Directed by Suparn Verma, Haq is a courtroom drama inspired by the landmark Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum. The film stars Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles.

