Bollywood’s sexiest mother Malaika Arora never disappoints her fans with her drool-worthy and hot pictures. On the day of Holi, Malla (as named by her friends) raised the temperatures in a colorful outfit by ace designer Mandira Wirk. Malaika Arora dressed in a multi-colored single shoulder kaftan dress which had a splash of floral prints in reds, pinks, greens and blues. The Chaiyan Chaiyan actor completed her look with nude radiant makeup with defined brows and red lips. Also Read - Elderly Woman Beaten to Death by Drunk Holi Revelers in Uttar Pradesh: Police

Malaika Arora’s hot and sexy photos from Holi have gone viral have garnered nearly 3 lakh likes and uncountable comments. Farah Khan Kunder, who is Malaika’s best friend, calls her Kameeniii for being so hot. The filmmaker also adds fire emoji. Also Read - Delhi Reels Under Severe Heatwave on Holi, Records Highest Temperature in March Since 1945: IMD

Check Malaika Arora’s sultry pictures from Holi 2021 celebration:

Also, Read Farah Khan’s comment:

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest actors in the industry. She keeps herself fit and flaunts a hot bod at the age of 47. Malaika gives all women a run for their money with her Instagram pictures. The actor-reality TV show judge and a fitness enthusiast a few days ago shared a video of herself performing simple exercises for hot and sculpted abs. “3 simple Abs exercises that you can practice from the comfort of your home! Do this for 14 days and let me know the results! The secret to a good workout is making it fun. I enjoy my workout not only because it makes me feel healthier but also because it makes me happy”, Malaika captioned the video.