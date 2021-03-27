Mumbai: The Filmfare Awards night is preceded by the Technical Awards every year and carrying forward the same tradition, Filmfare Technical Awards were announced this evening. These awards celebrate and honour Bollywood’s biggest and brightest talents. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Ravishing Photos in Red Hot Saree Set Fashion Goals For B-Town Divas

Farah Khan won the Best Choreographer Filmfare Award for the title song of Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Dil Bechara. But this Filmfare Award is special for her. Here’s why. This is Farah’s seventh Filmfare award. Following this win, Farah took to social media penning down her winning speech. While she remembered Sushant Singh Rajput who died in June last year, just months ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, she also thanked others. Also Read - Dil Bechara Actor Sanjana Sanghi in Rs 88,600 Saree Shows How to Wear Bling the Right Way

”This one s special.. my 7th @filmfareaward for #DilBechara .. my only song with @sushantsinghrajput who turned my good choreography into an exceptional song with his ease.. bittersweet feelings while accepting this today.. thank u my bhai Mukesh @castingchhabra I thought I’m doing u a favour but clearly it was the opposite”, Farah wrote with a heart emoji. Several fans commented on Farah’s post congratulating her. Also Read - Farah Khan Shares 'Throwback Ka Throwback' Photo of Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan; Can You Recognize Them?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Apart from this, Kajol starrer ‘Devi’ won the Best Short Film (popular) award whereas Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani was awarded the best editing award for Thappad. The award for Best VFX has been granted to Prasad Sutar for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan have also been posthumously nominated in the Best Actor category for their performance in the film Dil Bechara and Angrezi Medium respectively.