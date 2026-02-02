Farah Khan hilariously grilled by Javed Akhtar over ‘ektalis’; shares fun moments from her celebrity cooking vlog – Watch

Farah Khan’s cooking vlogs are never just about food. They are full of laughter, unexpected moments and real, unfiltered conversations. Her recent visit to the beautiful home of her uncle Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi was no different. What started as a biryani-making session soon turned into a hilarious exchange that viewers can’t stop talking about.

A tour of ‘Sukoon’ before the fun began

Before meeting Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, Farah gave her viewers a detailed tour of their stunning house named Sukoon. The home looked more like a luxury hotel, filled with antique décor, elegant corners and a calm, royal vibe. The large garden surrounding the house added to its peaceful charm.

Farah then joined the couple while they were taking a walk in their garden, and that is where the real fun began.

The word that shocked Farah

During their chat, Shabana shared that she and Javed often walk together in the garden. When Farah casually asked how long they had been doing this, Shabana replied, “Ektalis saal ho gaye humari shaadi ko (we have been married for 41 years).”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Farah’s next question left Javed Akhtar completely stunned.

She innocently asked what “ektalis” meant.

A surprised Javed immediately replied, “41. Oh my God.” What followed was classic Javed Akhtar humour. He teased Farah and said, “Hum jo gareeb Indians hain, usse ektalis bolte hain (we poor Indians call it ektalis).”

The moment had everyone laughing, including viewers watching the vlog.

Javed Akhtar’s playful dig at Dilip

The fun did not stop there. Farah’s cook Dilip, who is now a familiar face in her vlogs, tried to impress Javed by reciting a shayari. But Javed had the perfect comeback ready.

He joked, “Ek-do aur sher padhe toh yeh building gir jaayegi (if you recite one or two more couplets, this building will fall down).”

Farah’s vlogs and Dilip’s rising popularity

Farah began her cooking vlogs with Dilip in 2024, where she visits celebrity homes to learn recipes. Their natural banter and humour quickly made the series popular. Dilip, in particular, became a surprise social media favourite.

Farah has even admitted that she is earning more from YouTube now than she did from her films. At the same time, she has assured fans that she will soon start working on her next film with Shah Rukh Khan by the end of this year.

This vlog, however, proved once again that sometimes, the best part of cooking is the conversation around it.