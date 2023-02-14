Home

Farah Khan Hosts Success Party For Bigg Boss 16 Contestants, Watch Their Dance on BB16 Anthem

Bigg Boss 16 Success Party Was Hosted by Farah Khan at Her Terrace. The Contestants danced to BB16 Anthem. Watc the Viral Video

Bigg Boss 16 Success Party: Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan on Monday night hosted a success party for the Bigg Boss 16 contestants. She shared a glimpse of her rooftop party at her place. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker captioned, “Party of the year !! #biggboss16 .. #myfavouriteshow #MANDLIROCKS p.s.- @m___c___stan singing anthem for the first time.” In the video Bigg Boss 16 contestants Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit, Shiv Thakre, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam and others were seen singing the Bigg Boss anthem. Apart from them, Farah’s close friend Sania Mirza, Chunky Panday, Arbaaz Khan and Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati marked their presence at the party.

Watch the viral party video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

Soon after Farah dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. “One And Only MANDALI Wala Season,” a fan commented. Another fan wrote, “Waiting for the next season of Bigg Boss begins”

Rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss 16 season, beating Shiv Thakare in the finale.

MC Stan’s journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been a remarkable one! His witty one-liners and bold demeanour helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time. His bond with Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik was also loved by many.

MC Stan won the support of many rappers including Raftaar, Divine, Badshah, Ikka, Emiway Bantai, Karan Aujla, Seedhe Maut, Munawar and many others. They even sent video messages to Stan during the finale episode.

Shiv Thakare emerged as the runner’s up and Priyanka secured the third position in the show.

Like all other seasons ‘Bigg Boss 16’ also received a good response from the audience.

