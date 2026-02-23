Farah Khan jokes about buying Antilia after visiting Ranveer Allahbadia’s lavish Mumbai home

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan knows how to turn a simple home visit into pure entertainment. In her latest cooking vlog, she dropped by the Mumbai residence of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and what followed was a mix of awe, humour and a cheeky reference to Antilia.

The moment Farah stepped inside, she was visibly impressed by the scale and styling of Ranveer’s home. Looking around at the expansive space, she quipped, “podcast karke hi aisa ghar banta hai Dilip (You only get a house like this by doing podcasts, Dilip).” Her signature wit set the tone for a vlog that quickly became a fan favourite.

Inside Ranveer Allahbadia’s Luxurious Mumbai Apartment

The video offered viewers a detailed tour of the YouTuber’s residence. The living room opened into a spacious balcony and featured a striking blue-and-white sofa set placed opposite a large television. Indoor plants and artistic paintings added warmth, while the consistent colour palette gave the home a polished, designer finish.

The balcony had been transformed into a cosy seating area with white and red sofas, wooden flooring and tasteful wall décor. The blue-and-white theme continued throughout the house, from the painted walls to the elegant white dining table, creating a bright, airy atmosphere.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Farah, clearly enjoying herself, added another punchline:

“Inka pehle cooking channel tha, toh tabhi unka chota Ghar tha. Abhi unhone podcast khola hai toh ab bada ghar ban gaya. Toh abhi socha hum logon ka cooking channel hai toh humlogon ka thoda bada ghar hai. Podcast kholenge toh kya hi hojaayega, Antilia le lenge hum log (They earlier had a cooking channel, and at that time their house was small. Now that they have started a podcast, their house has become bigger. So just imagine, we have a cooking channel, and our house is slightly big. If we start a podcast too, who knows what will happen, maybe we could buy Antilia).”

Modular Kitchen, Walk-In Wardrobe And A “Lucky” Home

Ranveer’s home also boasts a sleek modular kitchen and a walk-in wardrobe filled with sunglasses that, he revealed, friends are free to borrow. His bedroom, however, is minimalistic—done entirely in white, with just a study table and no television.

Calling it his “lucky” house, Ranveer shared that the apartment brought him immense professional growth and that he could never imagine leaving it. He also revealed that he lives in the same building as Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, adding another layer of glamour to the address.

Farah Khan’s Cooking Vlogs Become A Massive Hit

Farah launched her cooking vlog series in 2024, and it quickly gained traction for her candid conversations and playful banter with her cook, Dilip. Each episode features her visiting celebrity homes, learning new recipe hacks and giving fans a sneak peek into luxurious spaces.

Interestingly, Farah has previously admitted that her YouTube earnings have surpassed what she made from filmmaking—proof that digital platforms are rewriting the rules of celebrity success.

With laughter, luxury and a dash of ambition, this episode once again proved why Farah’s vlogs remain unmissable.