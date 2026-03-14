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Farah Khan makes shocking revelations about 90s underworld influence on SRK, Salman, Aamir Khan, Woh pura ganda...

Farah Khan makes shocking revelations about 90s underworld influence on SRK, Salman, Aamir Khan, ‘Woh pura ganda…’

In candid conversation, Farah Khan spoke about tense atmosphere in Bollywood during 1990s, revealing that several leading stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan faced pressure from underworld during that era.

Bollywood insiders and fans were recently taken by surprise when choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan opened up about dark era of Hindi films during a candid podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia.

She spoke about how in 1990s film industry faced pressure from underworld and how even big stars had to navigate that fear while continuing their work. Her revelations highlighted moments when filmmakers and actors were confronted with threats that created tension behind the scenes.

Dark era of 80s and 90s Hindi Cinema

Farah Khan recalled her early days in Bollywood explaining that films of 1980s were often looked down upon by younger audiences. She said, “We used to look down upon Hindi films. When we were in college, we used to only watch Hollywood films. Tabhi woh pura ganda era chal raha tha. The worst era of Hindi films was the 80s.”

Transition into 1990s brought another challenge she described by saying, “I remember I was on a set, I had just started my career, maybe ’93 or ’94, and Mukesh Duggal was shot.” Such events created awareness among newcomers that safety and caution were essential while navigating industry.

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Farah Khan about underworld pressure

When asked about impact on three Khans, she confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were pressured by underworld at times. She said, “Yes.” When asked if Shah Rukh Khan received a call she clarified, “That I don’t know. But, I know that during Duplicate or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai premiere, Karan had got an underworld threat, and it was very scary. Everyone was discussing whether the premiere should be cancelled or we should go ahead with it.”

Farah also spoke about atmosphere on sets at that time: “No. I remember during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, because the threat had come and everyone was discussing, security was beefed up, and I think we went ahead with the premiere. Karan was very stressed, and imagine it is your first movie, but all you’re thinking about is this.”

About Farah Khan

Farah Khan is a well-known figure in Indian cinema recognized for choreography direction and production. She rose to fame with dance numbers such as Chaiyya Chaiyya before making directorial debut with Main Hoon Na followed by hit Om Shanti Om. Her last major directorial project was Happy New Year.

About Farah Khan’s comeback

While she continues to remain on television as judge on shows like Indian Idol, fans eagerly await her return to film direction. Farah also addressed rumours regarding Main Hoon Na 2 with Shah Rukh Khan. She clarified, “I have officially dismissed these claims, please do not believe unverified reports.” She hinted at a future directorial comeback later this year possibly with a high action comedy once her children leave for college.

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