Farah Khan names Bollywood’s only ‘natural’ beauty, says others rely on enhancements

Farah Khan gets candid about beauty standards in Bollywood, cheekily naming Aishwarya Rai as the only truly natural beauty while opening up about filters, skincare and real glow.

In an industry where appearances are constantly under scrutiny, conversations around natural beauty versus cosmetic enhancement never really die down. From skincare routines and makeup tricks to filters and procedures, actors are often judged not just for their work but also for how effortlessly “perfect” they look on screen and off it.

Amid this ongoing debate, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has added her own unfiltered opinion, one that instantly caught attention for its honesty and humour.

Farah Khan’s cheeky confession

In a recent cooking vlog, Farah’s longtime cook Dilip complimented her glowing skin and curiously asked about her secret. Playing along with her usual wit, Farah jokingly credited it to her natural beauty and “inner glow.”

However, while promoting a skincare and beauty brand, Renee, Farah later came clean. Laughing at herself, she admitted that the product was actually responsible for her radiant look, cheekily adding, “Let Dilip think that I am naturally beautiful.”

‘Except Aishwarya Rai, hardly anyone is naturally beautiful’

Taking the conversation a step further, Farah made a statement that instantly became a talking point. She said, “Aishwarya Rai ko chodhkar shayad hi koi naturally beautiful hoga,” clearly expressing her belief that genuine, untouched beauty is rare in Bollywood.

According to Farah, Aishwarya Rai stands apart, someone whose beauty doesn’t need filters, tricks or enhancements.

Why Aishwarya Rai still stands out

Crowned Miss World in 1994, Aishwarya Rai went on to become one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars. From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas to Jodhaa Akbar, Dhoom 2 and Ponniyin Selvan, her screen presence has remained unmatched.

Even though she has stayed away from films for nearly three years, Aishwarya continues to command global attention, especially at the Cannes Film Festival, where her appearances make headlines every year.

She was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan II, released in 2023, which emerged as a blockbuster. Fans continue to eagerly wait for her return to the big screen.

What’s next for Farah Khan

Farah also recently revealed that she plans to start work on her next film by the end of the year. However, she made it clear that she wants to direct only Shah Rukh Khan. If he is busy, Farah says she is happy to wait and keep entertaining audiences through her YouTube content in the meantime.

