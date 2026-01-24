Farah Khan offers Mira Rajput a film role after being impressed by her confidence and style – Watch

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently found herself completely impressed by entrepreneur Mira Rajput, and the moment has now gone viral. The light-hearted exchange happened during a vlog shoot that has caught the attention of social media users, with many praising Mira’s confidence, fitness and effortless style.

What began as a casual interaction quickly turned into a fun Bollywood moment when Farah, known for her candid and playful personality, jokingly offered Mira a role in one of her films.

‘You can become a heroine’

The moment unfolded in Farah Khan’s latest YouTube vlog. As Mira walked into the apartment dressed in a relaxed yet stylish outfit, Farah’s reaction said it all. Visibly surprised and impressed, the filmmaker greeted her warmly and immediately complimented her look.

In her trademark humorous tone, Farah told Mira she looked “absolutely stunning” and added that she could easily be a film heroine. “Mira, you can become a heroine. Do a role in my film,” Farah was heard saying in the video. The unexpected compliment left Mira blushing, clearly taken aback by the offer.

Mira, however, chose to decline politely, responding with grace and humour. She took the compliment sportingly, making it clear that she was flattered but content with her current path. The vlog also featured Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, along with her daughter Samara Sahni.

Farah Khan’s Bollywood legacy

Farah Khan has long been a powerful name in Hindi cinema. She made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na in 2004, a film that went on to become a massive success. She followed it up with Om Shanti Om in 2007, which marked Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan and became one of the biggest hits of its time.

Farah later directed Happy New Year in 2014, a star-studded entertainer that performed well at the box office. Recently, the filmmaker confirmed that her next project will once again feature Shah Rukh Khan, sparking excitement among fans.

Mira Rajput beyond the spotlight

Mira Rajput first came into the public eye after her marriage to actor Shahid Kapoor in July 2015. The couple, who met through an arranged setup introduced by their families, are parents to two children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

Over the years, Mira has built a strong identity of her own. She has successfully stepped into entrepreneurship, growing her business ventures and maintaining a visible presence in the lifestyle and wellness space. The vlog moment with Farah Khan only added to her growing popularity, with many fans calling her “Bollywood-ready”, even if she chooses to stay away from the big screen.