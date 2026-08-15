Farah Khan reveals daughters Anya and Diva are insecure about their appearance: ‘They feel…’

Farah Khan has spoken candidly about her daughters Anya and Diva and revealed that the teenagers sometimes struggle with insecurities about their appearance.

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Farah Khan with daughters Anya and Diva (PC: Instagram)

Farah Khan has always been quite open about her life, but when it comes to her children, she has largely kept things private. In a recent YouTube vlog, the filmmaker spoke about a side of her daughters Diva Kunder and Anya Kunder that many may not know about. The conversation came up while she was chatting with Lock Upp 2 contestant Akanksha Choudhary in her latest YouTube vlog – about confidence, appearance, and how people see themselves. Farah revealed that even her daughters sometimes struggle with insecurities about their looks. The candid moment came after Akanksha spoke about her own experience of lacking confidence when she was younger. Her response prompted Farah to share that Anya and Diva have faced similar feelings despite growing up in a loving and supportive family.

Farah Khan says her daughters feel ‘very ugly’

During the conversation, Akanksha Choudhary opened up about how she used to consider herself the “ugliest” person in the world when she was younger. She said, “Main toh mujhe sabse ugly lagti thi duniya mei”. She also showed Farah Khan some of her old pictures and spoke about the insecurities she had during her teenage years. During the chat, Akanksha opened up about her growth, sharing that she has embraced a much more confident version of herself today, even when she isn’t wearing any makeup. Farah agreed, complimenting her by noting how stunning she looked while completely bare-faced on Lock Upp season 2.

Farah then brought up her daughters and said, “Please meet my daughters then! Even they feel that they are very ugly.” Akanksha, who has met Anya and Diva, immediately disagreed with the statement and told Farah that she finds them very cute.

However, the filmmaker didn’t hold back from addressing Akanksha’s unexpected side on the reality show. Farah admitted she was completely shocked when Akanksha lost her temper and went as far as spilling water over Shreya Kalra’s bedsheet.

Farah Khan and Akanksha Choudhary talk about confidence

The conversation was not only about looks but also about how confidence changes with age. Akanksha explained that she has become much more confident as a woman and is now comfortable appearing without makeup. Farah also complimented her for appearing beautiful on Lock Upp without makeup.

Farah has largely avoided making her children’s lives a regular part of her social media presence as they have grown older. She shares triplets Anya, Diva, and Czar with filmmaker Shirish Kunder. The three recently graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and are set to begin university this year