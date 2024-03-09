Home

Entertainment

Farah Khan Reveals Truth Behind Casting Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om: ‘I Could Take That Risk…’

Farah Khan Reveals Truth Behind Casting Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om: ‘I Could Take That Risk…’

Farah Khan recently opened about why she casted Deepika Padukone for the iconic hit film Om Shanti Om.

Renowned filmmaker Farah Khan has some of the most iconic movies to her name. Choreographer turned director, Farah is known for her tongue-in-cheek humour and making some of the most entertaining films too. One among the many was Om Shanti Om featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. In one of her recent interviews, Farah opened up about why she chose Deepika Padukone for the role of Shanti Priya opposite to Shah Rukh Khan.

‘ I Launched Her Because…’: Farah Khan on Casting Deepika in Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om was the debut film of Deepika Padukone. Years after its immense success at the box office and in the hearts of the people, Farah Khan recently said,” To launch a hero is on another level because who will give you the money? I launched her because Shah Rukh Khan was there. So, I could take that risk,” in a conversation with Mashable India.

She further added, “Every director has their own choice. Then one wonders why did that person select them but in the picture it all works out… You can get a break any time, but are you prepared for that break or not? I feel everyone says you wait for the right role. I feel those days are gone. You have to keep acting. You take whatever you get, be it small or big. No one is going to give you a launch unless you are a big star’s son. Sorry to say, but that is the truth… I launched her because of Shah Rukh Khan. He was there. So, I could take that risk.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.