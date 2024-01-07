By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Farah Khan Sarcastically Pokes At Karan Johar, Says ‘You Don’t Allow People To Talk On KWK’- Watch
Director and producer Karan Johar posted a funny video on Instagram of him recording Farah Khan. The diva was seen hilariously poking at Karan. Read along.
Director and producer Karan Johar on Sunday poked Farah Khan by shooting a video of hers and posting it on Instagram. While recording the video, Karan exclaimed, “Apologies for the empty frame, I just saw something incredibly stunning.” Turning the camera towards Farah, who was seated in front of him, he remarked, “I just saw a stylishly dressed Farah. Oh my goodness, something has just caught my attention. Her shoes perfectly match her…bag.”
Farah Khan Hilariously Takes On Karan
Farah Khan chuckled, then struck a pose and inquired, “What do you think of my nails?” Karan replied, “Her nails, her jewelry, her makeup, her new physique, and weight loss.” Farah attempted to interject, saying, “But I’m still the same old friend,” but Karan persisted, “And the glamour is just so incredible.” He then questioned her, “Farah, what do you credit this transformation to?” She laughed and replied, “Karan, if you allow someone to speak as freely as you do on Koffee with Karan, we can address this question.”
Watch Karan Johar’s Fun Instagram Video:
Farah then exclaimed, “It’s you. I’m tired of you constantly teasing me.” Karan responded, “I wasn’t teasing you. I was just playing fashion police. But oh my goodness, what inspired your new wardrobe? Tell me a name that motivates you.” Farah sarcastically replied, “Anything that you like, I don’t wear that.” Karan remarked, “That was an insult, so how do we respond when someone insults us?” Both of them said “toodles” as Karan concluded the video.
Karan Writes Down A Note On Instagram
Farah also sent a flying kiss and extended her New Year wishes to her fans. Karan added a caption to the post, “A surprise… a shocker… A truly fresh start to the year!!!! Keep an eye out for @farahkhankunder #newfashionista #karah.” In response to the post, Farah exclaimed, “My birthday present! This reel!” Amruta Subhash and Abhinav Shukla reacted with laughing emojis.
Karan Johar’s Professional Front
Meanwhile, Karan made a comeback as a director with the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year after a hiatus of almost seven years. The movie featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, and turned out to be a success. Currently, he is hosting the popular talk show Koffee with Karan Season 8, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Farah’s most recent choreography was for the song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan.
