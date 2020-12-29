Filmmaker Farah Khan on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a priceless throwback picture of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Tabu, who are now superstars. The old photo is from the 90s at the time of Filmfare Awards 1998. At that time, Kareena was a teenager and was not into movies. Other than this, the pic also included Babita Kapoor, Jitesh Pillai, Khalid Mohamed, who was the editor at that time. While sharing the pic, Farah captioned the photo as, “This is a throwback ka throwback photo!! I think it was posted Filmfare awards 1998.. @iamsrk n @therealkarismakapoor had won for #diltohpaagalhai .. @tabutiful n i had won for #viraasat .. @kareenakapoorkhan wasn’t even in the movies as yet.. @karanjohar n me as usual were doing filmy poses. @khalidmohamed9487 was editor n main man ! #babita aunty the proud mama n @jiteshpillaai who is now editor n Shahrukh s erstwhile secretary Anwar are also there .. #howyoungwerewe”. Also Read - Deepika Padukone Recalls Criticism She Faced For Om Shanti Om, Says 'People Made Fun Of My Accent, It Was Hurtful'

On Monday, Farah’s social media accounts were hacked. The security of her social media accounts have been compromised and efforts are on to restore her profiles. Farah said while both her Twitter and Instagram pages were hacked, she was able to reinstate the latter thanks to her husband, director Shirish Kunder. “My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it maybe used to hack into your account too…” she wrote in a photo message shared on Instagram.

On the work front, Farah Khan has joined hands with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for her next venture. Farah had said that they are making a really big, massive Bollywood musical movie. She revealed that it is a remake and that they have almost wrapped up the script.