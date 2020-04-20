Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan’s daughter Anya has managed to raise Rs 1 lakh by selling her sketches. The money raised by her will be used for helping stray animals and the needy. Farah took to photo-sharing app Instagram to announce the same. Her daughter has raised to money to help the poor and needy as well as stray animals amid the coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Farah Khan Ali Makes Strong Statements Against Rangoli Chandel, Says 'She Spreads Venom Against Muslims'

Sharing a video of Anya sketching a dog, Farah thanked everyone who had ordered the sketched and helped them in this cause. Sharing the video, Farah wrote, "As of this morning Anya has raised 1LAKH RS.. by diligently sketching for donations.. before and after school and all weekends.. thank you to all who ordered sketches and donated so generously! all being used to feed strays and needy."

Earlier this month, Farah Khan had shared a a video of her daughter making a sketch with a pencil and revealed that they had managed to raise Rs 70,000 by selling these sketches to feed stra animals as well as the needy. Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah wrote, "So coincidentally its #nationalpetday n Anya is at it!! 70,000 rs raised to feed strays & needy.. all by sketching pets. Thank u all u kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches frm her."

