Ace Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan took to photo-sharing app Instagram and shared a video in which we see her daughter Anya making a sketch of a pet. In the video, we see her sketching with a pen and Farah revealed how they have managed to raise Rs 70,000 by selling these sketches to feed stra animals as well as the needy. Also Read - Farah Khan Slams Actors For Sharing Workout Clips Amid Lockdown, Says 'We Have Bigger Concerns'

Sharing the video on Instagram, Farah wrote, “So coincidentally its #nationalpetday n Anya is at it!! 70,000 rs raised to feed strays & needy.. all by sketching pets. Thank u all u kind hearted people who hav ordered sketches frm her.” Also Read - After Farah Khan & Raveena Tandon, Comedian Bharti Singh Asks Court To Quash FIR Against Her

Soon after she shared the video on social media platform Instagram, her post was flooded with comments from her fans from the industry as well as others. Tennis sensation Sania Mirza, who is also a close friend of Farah, dropped read heart emojis on her video while Zoya Akhtar wrote, “What a rockstar!!!” Rhea Kapoor dropped a bunch of red heart emojis, while Shamita Shetty said “She s soo good !!!!” Tahira Kashyap too commented saying “Wow more power to her!” while Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavna Pandey wrote “Waiting for mine”.

Farah’s last directed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Happy New Year in 2014. She is also a television personality and is often seen on several television shows. In February last year, she had announced that she would be directing a film for Rohit Shetty’s production house. Sharing the news, she had written: “What is meant to be will Always find a Way.. excited & Emotional both,to be on this journey with my dearest @itsrohitshetty .. together with the Lov we share for Films , we will create “the Mother of All Entertainers”! #inshallah ..Lov u Rohit.”