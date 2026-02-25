Home

Entertainment

Farah Khans husband Shirish Kunder stuns internet with his transformation; Many ask if its AI -See pics

Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder stuns internet with his transformation; Many ask if it’s AI -See pics

After Shirish Kunder updated his Instagram with pics, social media users are constantly questioning whether this is a genuine fitness transformation or the result of Photoshop or AI. Check pics.

Shirish Kunder, husband of Farah Khan, has suddenly made headlines. The reason is his latest transformation, which has created a buzz on social media. Recently, he shared a few photos on Instagram that left fans stunned by his new look. In some pictures, Shirish is seen shirtless, while in others he appears extremely fit and sharp in a stylish suit. Seeing his new avatar, many people can hardly believe their eyes. Social media users are constantly questioning whether this is a genuine fitness transformation or the result of Photoshop or AI.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirish Kunder (@shirishkunder)



In one photo, Shirish Kunder was seen relaxing on a business-class flight, leading people to speculate that he was heading on a special trip. His wife, renowned choreographer-director Farah Khan, even commented on the picture, “Going somewhere?” — which sparked further discussion online.

While some fans are praising his look and saying he is “aging backward,” others believe the images are fake or edited. Some have even commented that in a few photos, Shirish looks like Kartik Aaryan after losing weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shirish Kunder (@shirishkunder)



It is worth noting that Shirish Kunder has always stayed away from the limelight. He has worked as an editor and director on films like Main Hoon Na and Joker. However, this time, he is in the news not for his work but for his appearance.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

It will be interesting to see whether Shirish’s transformation is truly the result of hard work or simply a AI promt.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.