Fardeen Khan Calls Jawan And Gadar 2 Symbolism of ‘Unity in Diversity’, Hails Dad Feroz Khan’s Legacy

Fardeen Khan remembered his father Feroz Khan on his birth anniversary as he praised Jawan and Gadar 2 for symbolising the 'spirit of unity'.

Fardeen Khan Hails Dad Feroze Khan’s Legacy: Fardeen Khan is all geared up for his grand comeback with Sanjay Gupta’s thriller Visfot. The actor keeps on treating fans with pictures of his chiseled physique as a result of his return to the gym and disciplined workout regime. Fardeen is the son of late veteran actor Feroz Khan, popularly known for films like Apradh (1972), Dharmatma (1975), Qurbani (1980), Janasheen (2003) and Welcome (2007). Fardeen, who was very close to his father, paid an emotional tribute to him on his birth anniversary. He hailed Feroz Khan for being the first mainstream Muslim actor to retain his birth name on-screen. Fardeen also lauded Jawan and Gadar 2 for symbolising ‘the spirit of unity and acceptance’.

FARDEEN KHAN REMEMBERS HIS DAD FEROZ KHAN ON HIS BIRTH ANNIVERSARY:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fardeen F Khan (@fardeenfkhan)

FARDEEN KHAN RECALLS HIS LATE FATHER FEROZ KHAN’S CINEMATIC JOURNEY

The Visfot actor took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “There have been countless actors who have captivated audiences with their talent, hard work and charisma. Among them my father, Feroz Khan, stands as a trailblazer, not only for his remarkable contribution to the evolution and progress of Indian cinema but also for his unwavering commitment to his secular ideals. Today, on his birthday I wish to share a little-known unacknowledged fact about ‘Khan saab’ as he was fondly called. If not the first, he was certainly amongst the first mainstream Hindi film actors to retain his birth name, Feroz Khan, as his “on screen” name. It undoubtedly must have been a very difficult decision for him as it had a direct bearing on his career prospects because at the time, due to the torment and trauma caused by India’s partition, Muslims were viewed with great skepticism. It therefore became a common practice and was almost a requirement for actors, both male and female, to change their name if they hoped to have any chance at winning audiences. At the very least they were pressured into dropping their last name or adopting an entirely new one.” He further added Most famous amongst them was Dilip Kumar saab, who was born Yusuf Khan. Even my father’s brother, Abbas, had to change his name to Sanjay and then later added Khan. In hindsight my father’s decision to retain his Muslim identity made a powerful statement and displayed immense courage and conviction on his part. It symbolised his belief in the secular fabric of a young nation whose diverse population was striving to confront the challenges in creating a unified identity embracing the pluralistic essence of India and upholding the promise of it’s constitution.”

FARDEEN KHAN PRAISES RRR, PATHAAN, GADAR 2 AND JAWAN

Hailing today’s Indian cinema, Fardeen opined, “Khan saabs legacy, which continues to this day, has undoubtedly contributed to paving the way for all actors who now proudly bear their birth name as their “on screen” name without hesitation. Films like Baahubali, RRR, Gadar 2, Pathaan and most recently Jawan symbolise the spirit of unity and acceptance of our amazingly diverse audience and I salute them for it.”

Fardeen made his Bollywood debut with Prem Aggan (1998) directed by Feroz Khan under his home banner. The father-son duo once again collaborated in Janasheen (2003) which marked the Hindi film debut of Miss India Universe 2001 Celina Jaitly.

