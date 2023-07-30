Home

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani have called it quits after eighteen years of marriage, according to recent speculations.

Are Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani Calling it Quits After 18 Years of Marriage?

Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani Calling it Quits: Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani have been married for almost eighteen years. The duo has two children – a daughter Diani Isabella Khan (born in 2013) and a son, Azarius Fardeen Khan (born in 2017). Fardeen is the son of late veteran actor Feroze Khan. While Natasha is veteran actress and Feroze’s Apradh co-star Mumtaaz’s daughter. Speculations are rife that the couple has now decided to call it quits after being married for nearly two decades. A Times of India report claims that Fardeen-Natasha have ‘decided to part ways amicably’. It further suggests that the couple has been living separately for past one year.

FARDEEN KHAN-NATASHA MADHVANI HEADED FOR DIVORCE

TOI quoted its source who said, “It’s been over a year since the two have been living separately. Issues started cropping up between the two. When they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other.” The couple has so far not reacted to the reports. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama in 2022, Fardeen told, “We were very keen to have a family, Natasha and me, we had challenges having children so we had to go down the IVF route. We had a bad experience with doctors here in Mumbai and Natasha really suffered, it’s very very hard on the body and your health.” He further added, “In 2011, we made a shift to London, we found a really really nice doctor there. In one of her initial pregnancies, we had twins, and she lost them at six months. So that was very very hard for us, it was a tough time. She did a live birth, and we lost the babies. We eventually had my daughter, she gave us a lot of joy. So when you go through something like that, you cherish life a lot more deeply, so when my daughter was born she just melted me.”

